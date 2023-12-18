Stop saying MVP

Twelve years ago Eric Ries published The Lean Startup, a transformational book that forced companies – big and small – to take a hard look at how they were building products and services.In short, Eric suggested that everything we work on is based on risky assumptions and challenged us to de-risk those assumptions with lightweight experiments. He called those experiments Minimum Viable Product or MVP. The business world adopted this language nearly universally and the MVP craze was born. I fully admit that I got on the MVP train along with everybody else. Eric’s work and early support provided a solid foundation for my own progress and success and I’ll always be grateful to him for that. Somewhere along the way, though, the core Lean Startup concept – the MVP – got lost and its meaning bastardized. It’s time to retire it. Here’s why.

A very brief history of the MVP

Eric wasn’t the originator of the term MVP. It was Frank Robinson who originally quoted the term. In Robinson’s definition the MVP is an actual product designed to be “just the right size” for what your company and customer need right now. It should work, be secure and perform well. It just doesn’t have to serve every customer at scale at launch. You use the MVP, per Robinson, to learn where to expand development activities, where to scale back and where to add new features. It’s a learning tool. Sound familiar?

Eric, as written in The Lean Startup, defined MVP as, “the smallest thing you can make or do to test your hypothesis.” There’s no explicit need for the smallest thing to be an actual working product. In fact, The Lean Startup expressly advises against building out code until you have enough evidence to justify that level of investment. By Eric’s definition the MVP is an experiment. And, as my friend Jeff Patton likes to say, Eric sold the most books so he gets to define the term regardless of who originated it. 😉

1001 definitions of MVP

As Eric’s book became a bestseller, organizations around the world adopted the language of lean startup. Many people read the book. Many people didn’t. Yet, the vocabulary became commonplace. I’ve yet to find a single organization that I work with that hasn’t heard of MVP. However, if you ask people in those organizations what MVP means you’ll get at least as many definitions as the number of people that you ask.

“It’s Phase 1 of the product.”

“It’s the worst product we can get away with.”

“It’s as much work as we can fit in before the launch date.”

In almost all of these definitions though there is a product to be shipped to people. This isn’t a surprise. After all, the phrase is minimum viable product. Shouldn’t there be a product involved in the process? If you’ve not read the book, the answer is obviously yes. Except an MVP isn’t always a product.

Let’s stop using the phrase MVP

It’s time to stop saying MVP. It’s lost any consistent meaning – even inside organizations. Instead, let’s use the word experiment. It’s what MVP was always intended to be. It’s a test, a way to learn whether or not your riskiest assumptions are true and how you might mitigate them. You can do that quickly and cheaply in a variety of ways that don’t involve building any kind of product. These experiments should absolutely be minimal – designed to learn the most important thing you need to know right now in the fastest way possible. They don’t necessarily have to be viable and in the early stages of your product lifecycle they certainly don’t have to be products.

Experiments change expectations

When you tell a colleague or stakeholder you’re running an experiment you change what they expect your output to be. They don’t necessarily expect you to ship a product while at the same time they do expect your work to be temporary, designed to drive learning and inform future work. We don’t even commit to the work being viable. In fact, the experiment may be designed to test exactly that assumption. Is this idea even viable? By moving away from MVP we reduce confusion, set clear expectations about what we plan on doing and what the result of the work will be – learning, not customer-facing products (in most cases). So, what do you say? No more MVP’s, many more experiments?

A quick note of thanks for continuing to read this blog week after week. I’m grateful for your support, attention and feedback. I hope you have a fantastic holiday season and a happy new year. See you in 2024 with a new book!