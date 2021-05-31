I offer remote, live, private training for your teams using your real-world challenges as the context for the work. Often these workshops are combined with extended remote coaching to ensure the techniques I teach stay with your teams’ daily practice.

Roll-up your sleeves and bring the whole team to join me in these fun, interactive workshops. We’ll use lecture, discussion, case studies, videos and hands-on practice to teach you how to deliver products and services customers love, using a customer-centric, outcome focused, agile and collaborative process.

Here’s what one of my clients said about my workshops.

Available Workshops

Lean UX & Product Discovery for Agile Teams

My flagship workshop focusing on how to blend product management, user experience design and sofware development in a customer-centric agile manner. This workshop is available both in person, remote and self-paced.



You can see a class description here.

Objectives & Key Results — Everything you need to know to get started

One of the critical components of an agile transformation is goal-setting. OKRs provide the framework for agile goal-setting ensuring your team and organization are always focused on customer behavior change as the measure of success. This workshop is available remotely as a 90 minute master class or in a self-paced version as well.

Agile Group Therapy — Getting to the core issues that make for successful ways of working

Agile transformations are hard and, at times, can be exhausting. Throw in a pandemic, working from home, new teammates you may have never met, and fluctuating market conditions and you’ve got a recipe for burnout. This course is designed to help with just that.

Using a series of fun, hands-on activities I will show how you can overcome these challenges by first shifting your behaviour and then shifting your mindset. The goal of this course is not to teach you yet another way of doing a stand-up. Instead, we’ll create an experience to help you envision what a culture of learning, collaboration and agility can be while providing practical tips for avoiding agile burnout. Available in-person or remotely.

Professional Scrum with UX – A scrum.org certified training

Josh Seiden and I worked with the professional scrum trainers at scrum.org to develop this certfication course that brings together the standard practices of scrum and melds them seamlessly with user experience design, research and lean ux work. This course is globally available in various formats directly from scrum.org’s team of professional scrum trainers.