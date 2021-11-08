OKR Tracking Tool (free template)

I regularly get asked what my preferred OKR tracking tool is. I reply the same way for every tool question, “Use the tool that makes the most sense in your organization.” For some organizations this will be some software-based service like Workboard. For others it will be a simple kanban-style board tool like Trello. And for still others, it’s just a simple spreadsheet or similar document.

In the spirit of shipping MVPs and giving you, at the very least, a solid starting point for thinking about your own OKR tracking needs and, at the very best, a tool you can start using today, I’ve put together a first draft of an OKR tracking spreadsheet using Google Docs.

free okr tracking spreadsheet

You can access the OKR tracking tool at this link. You’ll be able to make a copy of it and repurpose it for your own needs and you’ll be able to share it. In return I ask for only one thing — feedback.

What do you like about this spreadsheet?

What’s confusing?

What did I forget?

What should I add?

What would make it useful for you?

Leave your feedback in the comments section.

Screen capture of the OKR tracking spreadsheet. Check it out here.

What’s in the OKR tracking spreadsheet?

I tried to capture everything you’ll need to track for your OKR effort and nothing more. The parts of the objectives and key results process that the spreadsheet tracks are:

Name of the team — Remember OKRs are a team goal-setting framework, not an individual person’s goals. For this reason you won’t find a “responsible person” field in the tool



— Remember OKRs are a team goal-setting framework, not an individual person’s goals. For this reason you won’t find a “responsible person” field in the tool Team members — Names of the folks who are a part of this team



— Names of the folks who are a part of this team Higher strategic theme/OKR/Purpose — What is the work this team is doing in service of? What strategic goal does this work support? How does this work fit into the overall corporate strategy?



— What is the work this team is doing in service of? What strategic goal does this work support? How does this work fit into the overall corporate strategy? Objective — this is where each objective statement goes



— this is where each objective statement goes Date target — when do we hope to achieve the objective?



— when do we hope to achieve the objective? Key Result — each success metric for the current objective goes here



— each success metric for the current objective goes here Progress (current expectation) — How are we progressing towards each key result? Where did we expect to be by now? The percentages are current values rather than percentage towards the goal.



— How are we progressing towards each key result? Where did we expect to be by now? The percentages are current values rather than percentage towards the goal. Delta from last week — how are we trending from 7 days ago? This is intended to give the sense of whether the team is progressing towards their goal or away from it on a rolling 7-day basis.



— how are we trending from 7 days ago? This is intended to give the sense of whether the team is progressing towards their goal or away from it on a rolling 7-day basis. Notes — anything that adds color or context to the OKR statement and current progress towards it.



— anything that adds color or context to the OKR statement and current progress towards it. Related activities, work and hypotheses — this is a place to capture any current initiatives the team is working on or considering to achieve the OKR. If a stakeholder was looking at this, these details should help answer the question, “What are you working on?”

Take a look. Make a copy and try it out. Let me know what you think. I’ll take all the feedback and publish a v2 shortly.