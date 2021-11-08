OKR Tracking Tool (free template)

I regularly get asked what my preferred OKR tracking tool is. I reply the same way for every tool question, “Use the tool that makes the most sense in your organization.” For some organizations this will be some software-based service like Workboard. For others it will be a simple kanban-style board tool like Trello. And for still others, it’s just a simple spreadsheet or similar document.
In the spirit of shipping MVPs and giving you, at the very least, a solid starting point for thinking about your own OKR tracking needs and, at the very best, a tool you can start using today, I’ve put together a first draft of an OKR tracking spreadsheet using Google Docs.
free okr tracking spreadsheet
You can access the OKR tracking tool at this link. You’ll be able to make a copy of it and repurpose it for your own needs and you’ll be able to share it. In return I ask for only one thing — feedback.
- What do you like about this spreadsheet?
- What’s confusing?
- What did I forget?
- What should I add?
- What would make it useful for you?
Leave your feedback in the comments section.
What’s in the OKR tracking spreadsheet?
I tried to capture everything you’ll need to track for your OKR effort and nothing more. The parts of the objectives and key results process that the spreadsheet tracks are:
- Name of the team — Remember OKRs are a team goal-setting framework, not an individual person’s goals. For this reason you won’t find a “responsible person” field in the tool
- Team members — Names of the folks who are a part of this team
- Higher strategic theme/OKR/Purpose — What is the work this team is doing in service of? What strategic goal does this work support? How does this work fit into the overall corporate strategy?
- Objective — this is where each objective statement goes
- Date target — when do we hope to achieve the objective?
- Key Result — each success metric for the current objective goes here
- Progress (current expectation) — How are we progressing towards each key result? Where did we expect to be by now? The percentages are current values rather than percentage towards the goal.
- Delta from last week — how are we trending from 7 days ago? This is intended to give the sense of whether the team is progressing towards their goal or away from it on a rolling 7-day basis.
- Notes — anything that adds color or context to the OKR statement and current progress towards it.
- Related activities, work and hypotheses — this is a place to capture any current initiatives the team is working on or considering to achieve the OKR. If a stakeholder was looking at this, these details should help answer the question, “What are you working on?”
Take a look. Make a copy and try it out. Let me know what you think. I’ll take all the feedback and publish a v2 shortly.
3 thoughts on “OKR Tracking Tool (free template)”
I think a date differentiator would help label each bar of info. Weekly or daily timestamp, whatever they decide on and can accurately measure.
A burndown/up style graph of progress – goal date vs. set date could help. That has a finished connotation though. Could use the goal achieved to switch on a new OKR and maybe reconfigure the achieved goal to keep an eye on if they’re drifting off their goal they achieved previously.
Thanks Jay! Could you say a bit more about the date differentiator? What dates are we trying to distinguish between?
There are 2 data sets as far as I can see. How would you tell them apart or understand time between them?
My assumption was you would keep track of past data points to see a trend. Adding a time / date stamp on each should help understand the data better. Or maybe I’m misunderstanding this.