A few weeks back I shared a video on how to use the Lean UX canvas. One of the things I didn’t get into in detail was how to determine which hypotheses you should test, which you should just build and which you should throw away. Most of us don’t live in a reality where our entire budget can be used on learning activities. We actually have to ship software at some point so I thought I’d put together a short video that shows how to use the Hypothesis Prioritization Canvas to help sift through which hypotheses should actually get experiments and which should get the bin.

The video is short (~6 mins) and should hopefully help get that next experiment on the backlog. It should also help shift the conversation away from “we can’t possibly test all of this” to “here’s the next most important thing we need to test and learn.” As with all prioritization methods, this one is heavily assumption based. It asks your team to consider risk and value of each hypothesis BEFORE you build or even test them. That’s ok because if your learning activities are lightweight and your team works in short cycles, you won’t have to live with those assumptions for too long before you find out if you were wrong or right.

Take a look and let me know what you think in the comments.

Watch this short video on how to prioritize hypotheses for testing

Have you had a chance to check out my self-paced course on Objectives & Key Results? It’s a great way for you, your team and the whole organization to get up to speed quickly on this goal-setting method that underpins your organization’s agility.

Details and sign up information is available here.

Este curso también es disponible en español.