How to use the Lean UX Canvas

Josh Seiden and I just finished the manuscript for the 3rd edition of the Lean UX book. It’s hard to believe it’s been 8 years since the first edition was published and nearly 10 years since we started writing it. The new edition of the book uses the Lean UX Canvas as the backbone of the book so I thought it would make sense to do a quick video that goes through what we expect to see in each box on the canvas.

In addition, Josh and I have been working on self-paced Lean UX video course. That should be out shortly as well and also uses the canvas as it’s table of contents. Take a look and let me know what you think.

Have you tried using the canvas? What’s worked well for you? Did you learn anything in the video that conflicts with how you’ve been using it? Drop a note in the comments.