What’s new in the latest edition of lean ux?

The 3rd edition of Lean UX is now available and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s the best version of Lean UX to date. In this short video I recap some of the highlights of the new edition. Take a look.

transcript

Hey folks –

I couldn’t be more excited to share that the new edition, the 3rd edition, of Lean UX comes out on October 5th. It’s been a year in the making and it’s the best version of the book to date. It’s a rare opportunity to write a 2nd much less a 3rd edition of a tech book and Josh Seiden and I are honored and humbled that you’ve made this book such a success and part of the product design and development community and practice for over 10 years now.

When we set out to write the first edition in 2011 (yeah, 10 years ago) we just wanted to share simple tactics for integrating UX design into agile. Over the past decade the scope of the book has grown to include a broader look at the fundamental principles organizations need to think about to enable customer-centric cultures and leadership teams that respect and value the work of user experience and design.

In this latest edition we expanded the book even further around these and other topics but have not abandoned the practical, tactical tools and techniques that made it so successful when it came out originally in 2013.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s new in the 3rd edition of Lean UX:

First and foremost, it’s completely reorganized around the Lean UX Canvas. Why? Because this has been the way Josh and I have been teaching this material for years now. We took the various assumptions exercises distributed throughout the original manuscript and organized them into a logical canvas. It just made sense to make that the backbone of the book. Hence each box and related activity from the canvas is covered in detail with patterns, anti patterns and examples of everything.



We’ve had the benefit of working with scrum.org in recent years to build a new kind of scrum and UX course, the professional scrum with UX course. We learned a lot about the mechanics of scrum and how it’s taught and how to better integrate Lean UX into this process. You’ll find the agile and UX section of the book to be richer with even more specific ideas on how to write stories and manage backlogs that ensure design and discovery always take place.



Managing to outcomes lies at the heart of Lean UX. We’ve now dedicated an entire chapter to this and are very clear why outcomes are so important, why managing to them is important (and difficult) and how to build that into your Lean UX practice.



Objectives and key Results have become a hand-in-hand partner for organizational agility — and for enabling Lean UX and product discovery to take place. We take a deep dive into OKRs in the book.



Roadmaps? Yep, they’re in there too because if you’re going to use OKRs and manage to outcomes, planning work has to change. The good news is that these techniques all enable the activities that make up Lean UX to take place in your product development process.



Finally (though there’s a ton more, I wanted to keep this video relatively short), there are new case studies. By far, this is the biggest request we get and, honestly, they’re tough to come by or at least tough to find companies willing to put their names on them publicly. While I can understand the hesitancy to share your process journey, good, bad or otherwise, I do believe that the companies who do share their work end up getting better and attracting better candidates. So you’ll find new case studies from a variety of companies and agencies in this version of the book.

As we have been for over 10 years now, we remain grateful to you, the community that believes in building products customers love and has embraced Lean UX as a way to make that happen.

We hope this new edition of the Lean UX book helps you get even further down that path and, as always, if you have any questions, thoughts, or feedback on the book, we’d love to hear them.

Thanks so much and good luck!