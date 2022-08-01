FAQ: What is shared understanding?

In this short video I cover one of the most frequently asked questions I get: What is shared understanding?

When we work together in cross-functional teams, one of the most powerful outcomes of that is shared experience. It’s that shared experience that allows teams to move quickly, make decisions and respond more effectively to what they’re learning from the market, their users and the discovery work they’re doing.

This video covers 5 things:

What is shared understanding?

What problem does it solve?

What does it look like?

What are its benefits?

Tips for building shared understanding

I hope you find this valuable. Please ask any follow up questions in the comments.