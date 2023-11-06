[VIDEO] How to design lightweight experiments

It had been a while since I’d shared a new video. This week, I recorded a 10 minute video on how to think through the process of designing lightweight experiments.

The video walks through a hypothetical example that shows the thought process from business problem to solution hypothesis to lightweight experiments. Along the way we think through the biggest risks to the hypothesis, what we need to learn about them and how we might go about learning those things in 3 time horizons.

Take a look, hit like and please share.