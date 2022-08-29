FAQ: What does a complete Lean UX canvas look like?

I’ve had a lot of requests lately for a complete Lean UX canvas. There are several posts on this blog about the Lean UX Canvas including:

None of these, however, show off a complete Lean UX Canvas. Well, that drought is over. Below you’ll find a canvas that I’ve put together for hypothetical legacy banking institution.

A complete Lean UX Canvas Example

In this example the legacy bank is concerned that new, digital-first banks are offering far better customer experiences and service along with features like cross-border banking, instant, best-rate currency conversion and basic digital management of accounts. Their current online banking product doesn’t have all of these features. Those that it does feel like they were designed and built in 1998 (because they were).

Here’s what a Lean UX canvas that deals with this challenge could look like:

A good start

This example gives you a sense of what’s expected within each box and step of the canvas. It is not complete but combined with the articles and video listed above this will get you well on your way to using the Lean UX Canvas. As always, if you have any questions, please ask them in the comments.