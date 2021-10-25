Customer value and business value are the same thing.

If you build products that:

Make your customer successful

Respect their time

Are a delight to use when appropriate

Solve real problems in meaningful ways

Your customers will reward you with:

Business

Loyalty

Word of mouth marketing and promotion

Our customers’ success is our business’ success. The actions they take within and outside of our products and services determine if The Business will be successful. The moment we begin to divide our efforts between serving The Customer and serving The Business we lose focus on what we’ve set out to accomplish as a team and as an organization.

Anything you build for The Business that doesn’t meet a validated need for The Customer is at best bloat and at worst a violation of your company’s value proposition and the trust you’ve built up with your customers.