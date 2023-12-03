Use key result triggers to stay on top of progress

In a recent conversation with Brett Knowles, founder of PM2 Consulting and a long-time leader in the OKR space, we discussed various ways teams and stakeholders can monitor their progress towards their key result goals. As with all monitoring, the subsequent question after the actual monitoring has been implemented is, now what? We have new data coming in at a pace we can digest. We know what’s happening. What do we do with that information? And perhaps even more importantly, when should we do something?

Set explicit thresholds as triggers for action

Brett shared that when he works with his clients they always implement specific thresholds for each key result. These thresholds can be above and below the target key result. For example if we have a goal of driving task completion rates up by 50%, a team could set threshold triggers above the 50% threshold at 75% and below at 35%. Another team may be tracking average order value for each customer. Their trigger thresholds may be indicators of spikes or dips in that metric. For example the team may monitor if the AOV jumps more than 15% or dips more than 15% consistently.

In both of these examples the thresholds are triggers for action. The team is working, shipping, sensing, responding and progressing towards their OKR goals. However if any of these trigger thresholds are crossed the team stops immediately to assess what’s happened. These sudden and significant changes in their key results could be the result of their work. They could also be the result of external forces in the market. With clear thresholds the team can quickly raise their hand to pause the current stream of work and understand whether that plan still makes sense or if a pivot is in order.

Objective thresholds are better than subjective opinions

As with OKRs in general, setting metric-based thresholds to trigger a team reflection and reevaluation of current direction is an objective approach to decision-making. Sure, the product manager and the rest of the team should have a gut feeling about how things are progressing. However, at any point someone on the team could say, “Well, let’s just let it go a bit longer.” Objective, quantified trigger points ensure we don’t succumb to that seductive push to let it “go a little longer.” What the team does when the thresholds are triggered is entirely dependent on the context of the change they’ve been alerted to. However, it is crucial that the team does pause, collect data, talk to customers and only then decide how to proceed.