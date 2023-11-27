Measuring what doesn’t matter

I want to start this post by thanking and acknowledging the work John Doerr, Andy Grove and others have done inventing, refining and sharing OKRs with the world. Without their forethought, dedication and conviction to leading teams to their most creative work we’d all still be managing Gantt charts (I know many of you still are). One way to win Grove’s respect, Doerr wrote in Measure What Matters, was to challenge him on his ideas. And to bring evidence that your challenge was a better approach. My goal is to do just that with two very specific parts of Grove and Doerr’s approach to OKRs.

Key results simply cannot be output

In his book, Doerr shares multiple examples of his own OKRs along with others. In nearly every one of those early examples his objectives are spot on. His key results, however, are almost always outputs. In one of his earliest (his first?) OKRs for Intel, Doerr shares his objective of demonstrating that Intel’s most recent processor is better than Motorola’s. I like this objective. It’s qualitative, aspirational and inspirational. He follows that up with his key results. All of them were outputs. They included creating a proof concept, a demo and a series of calls with potential customers. Now, when it comes to the act of changing customers’ perceptions these are excellent activities.

Activities are output. They cannot be key results. Doerr assumed these activities would change customers’ perceptions about which processor was better. I am confident there were others in the company who had other ideas about how to do that. Whose idea was best? You can argue about it. You can escalate the debate. You can jockey for position to try your idea. But, in the end, the only way to know whether these were the right activities and they were delivered well was to measure how customers behaved after they were executed.

Did they sign a letter of intent on the spot? Did they call back to headquarters to see if changing microprocessor vendors was possible? Did they invite Doerr for a second presentation? The answers to these activities are outcomes. They are observable, measurable changes in human behavior. They (and they alone) tell us if we chose the right tactics and activities and we deployed them effectively. Measuring these behaviors tells us if we’re on the right track. Measuring the activities that led us here is a binary function good for solely measuring whether work has taken place — not whether it’s delivered value.

OKRs are a team sport. They’re not for individuals.

Doerr spends a lot of time sharing the story of Google’s early days and his introduction of OKRs to the core, and now legendary, founding team. He’s very clear that every single employee at Google had their own objective and key result goal. This was something that Grove did at Intel as well. Doerr brought a similar approach to Google as one of their biggest and earliest investors. If you buy into the idea that key results must be outcomes — measurable changes in human behavior — then the idea of an OKR for an individual starts to fall apart. Why? Because most individual staff members will set their key results — unsurprisingly — as a set of activities (again).

Here’s an example (we’ve talked about this before on this blog). A software engineer will set an individual objective for themselves to “ensure users can sign in and create an account as easily as possible.” Again, this is a fantastic objective. It’s qualitative, inspirational and aspirational. They will then set key results to be things like:

• Reduce the number of steps required to set up an account

• One-click sign in

• Deploy “magic” link to reset password

Once again, we have output — a series of tactics (features, in this case) that the engineer believes will create a simple sign-in process. But do they? How do we know these ideas are the three that will solve this problem? What if someone in the company has different ideas? How do we decide which ones to build?

It’s outcomes to the rescue once more. Instead of committing to a set of features, the team commits to changing customer behavior. Do customers sign in more successfully on their first try? Have we reduced the number of calls to customer service about password retrieval? These are the true indicators of whether or not we’ve delivered value to our users. Our customers have changed their behavior.

In all but the smallest startups, these are team efforts, not the work of one person. Product managers, designers and other roles collaborate with software engineering to define, design and deploy solutions to these problems. The ideas may be the initial focus but it’s the effect they have on our users that tells us if we’ve built something good. These collaborations, debates and decisions rarely come from one person. Instead these type of OKRs should encompass the entire team working on this problem and ensure success is measured in terms of human behavior.

Times change. Ideas evolve.

When Doerr and Grove were making and selling microchips in the mid-1970’s the cycle time for learning was slow. You had to call people. Go to their places of work. Take them out for lunches and dinners. Send them letters. Today, with a ubiquitous internet, we can reach, learn and react to people in much shorter timeframes. Our ability to learn what actually matters and then measure that is exponentially more powerful. The tools Andy Grove and John Doerr developed and refined in the last 50 years still make sense today. They just need to take into account our new reality and evolve to meet the capabilities of modern companies.