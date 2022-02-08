Episode 26 — Pursuing Fulfillment with Laurie Ruettimann

Laurie Ruettimann is a writer, speaker, and podcaster at Punk Rock HR, an instructor at LinkedIn, and a member of the board of directors at CareerPoint.com. She was a successful HR executive with an enviable career, but she realized her job wasn’t fulfilling. She quit, and using her expertise and experience in HR, turned to writing, strategy, entrepreneurship, and teaching.

Laurie joins Jeff Gothelf to share insights about HR and what she has learned along her professional journey. She tells her dynamic story of why she decided to quit the 9-5 world, and how she prepared in order to become successful in her new career, and forever employable.

You’ll hear Laurie and Jeff Gothelf discuss:

Laurie’s occupational history, and what prompted her to quit her job.

Laurie’s experience of ‘planting her flag.’

Finding what medium works for you and growing your audience.

The benefits of coaching.

Why corporate loyalty is dead.

How recognition improves overall performance.

What self-leadership actually is.

