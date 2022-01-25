Episode 24 — Playing the Long Game with Dorie Clark

Dorie Clark has twice been named one of Thinkers50’s Top 50 Business Thinkers in the World and is ranked the world’s best communication coach. She is an executive member of various organizations. Dorie is a contributor at Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur Media, and Fast Company, as well as an instructor at LinkedIn. She is also host of Better, a weekly LinkedIn Live interview show for Newsweek.

Dorie joins Jeff Gothelf to talk about building a personal brand with your recognized expertise. She shares stories of her professional journey and gives insights from what she has learned along the way that made her forever employable.

You’ll hear Dorie and Jeff Gothelf discuss:

Dorie’s forced transition out of journalism, and the evolution of the world of work.

How Dorie got her first book deal.

Dorie’s experience of how sustained effort and commitment gets your foot in the door.

What success looks like as an author.

The pros and cons of getting a publisher versus self-publishing.

How to tell when your expertise has been recognized.

Creating the outcomes we want by putting thought behind our decisions.

Resources

Jeff Gothelf on LinkedIn | Twitter

JeffGothelf.com

Dorie Clark on LinkedIn | Twitter

DorieClark.com

The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World