What are OKRs?

OKRs are having an enormous impact on the business world. This is demonstrated by the ever-increasing number of books on the topic, software solutions to support OKR rollout, and a constantly growing number of consultants specializing in their deployment.

According to Wikipedia, OKR (Objectives and Key Results) is a goal-setting framework used by individuals, teams, and organizations to define measurable goals and track their outcomes. Source: en.wikipedia.org

One of the core principles of OKRs is that they go beyond defining what will be accomplished, but also include precisely how they’ll be achieved, in terms of specific milestones.

What is an OKR?

To be successful at adopting OKRs, you need to understand what exactly an Objective and Key Result (OKR) is, why they are unique from traditional goals and goal setting, and what impact they can have on your team and organization.

Strategy and OKR are both important parts of any company’s success. But they are different. And while there’s an obvious overlap between the two, it’s important to understand the differences between OKRs and Strategy.

Ultimately, that OKRs can be a part of strategy, but don’t define it.

Set It and Check It vs. Set It and Forget It!

Your value proposition is not about “setting it and forgetting it” but rather “inspecting, adapting and improving continuously.”

You need to continuously review and adjust your goals. Create checkpoints throughout your OKRs process, and communicate openly about it along the way, so you can see what needs to happen next. If your goals aren’t working, ask yourself why. Is there something missing? Are you doing something wrong? Do your goals still make sense? If not, change them. Don’t let your goals become stale.

OKRs aren’t just about professional development

Objectives and Key Results are about setting qualitative goals for your teams, products or business: the objectives. Then measuring whether they’ve been achieved, through observable behavioral change in the people who use your service: the key results.

It’s usually a little more difficult to implement than it sounds, but the methodology tends to be implemented inside a business or organization.

It turns out, however, that you can use the same method to set goals for yourself, whether for your professional growth or the development of your career.

The reason why the methodology is becoming so popular with personal goals setting is that it goes beyond measuring success by merely doing an activity, to seeing other people change their behavior because of the action taken. How to use OKRs to set goals for your professional and personal development.

That said, OKRs shouldn’t be used to manage every single thing your team does. and should generally be reserved for the most important things you are trying to optimize in the immediate future. The main argument for OKRs to be used solely for big things you’d like to focus on in the coming cycle is prioritization.

more about OKRs

Top 10 frequently asked questions about OKRs

Source: OKR – everything you need to know. Top 10 FAQs.

How can we involve UX as a more strategic part of OKR implementation and strategy?

Can OKRs be used in public services/sectors?

When implementing OKRs, how to set the best cadence (for strategic, tactical and operational levels) if the organization still works with annual budgets?

Can the problem your OKRs are solving for be hypothesis-driven? In other words, you assume but have not validated that the problem exists.

How can we use the word “best this/that” in our objectives if it’s not quantifiable or measurable?

How do you connect objectives and key results with individual performance evaluation?

If you’re responsible for lower level, tactical OKRs how do you connect the bigger business problem (strategic objective) to avoid reverse-engineering your backlog into your goals?

What common cultural elements do you observe in organizations that have success with using OKRs?

If you have an objective: create the most delightful experience, could one KR be, “accelerate time to market to weekly releases?”

How does strategy work fit into objectives and key results?

Definition & Examples of Objectives & Key Results

Source: (whatmatters.com)

“OKR” stands for “Objectives and Key Results.” OKRs are a goal-setting tool for communicating what you want to accomplish and how to measure progress.

Outline:

What is an OKR? Definition and Examples

What are the components of an OKR? Objectives and Key Results

Who created the OKR methodology?

OKR Examples

What are the types of OKRs?

The Benefits of OKRs

Common OKR Mistakes

What OKR tools are available?

How do you grade OKRs?

OKRs: Learn Google’s Goal System with Examples and Templates

Source: (felipecastro.com)

OKR (Objectives and Key Results) is a goal system used by Google and others. It is a simple tool to create alignment and engagement around measurable goals.

Outline:

What is OKR?

OKR Google’s approach to goal setting

The Components of OKRs

What’s unique about OKR?

Agile Goals

Simplicity

Transparency

Nested Cadences

Bidirectional Goal Setting

Ambitious Goals Moonshots and Stretch Goals

Decoupling Rewards

Adopting OKRs

Common OKR mistakes

Tips for writing good OKRs

OKR – Wikipedia

Source: (en.wikipedia.org)

Outline:

OKR

Overview

History

Best practices

Criticism

Similar frameworks

See also

References

What are OKRs? Guide to Objectives & Key Results

Source: (asana.com)

Ever wondered what OKR means? It stands for objective & key results—but what do those terms mean?

Outline:

Components of an OKR

What is the difference between OKRs and KPIs?

Origins of Objectives and Key Results OKRs

How to set good OKRs

How many OKRs should I set?

Company wide OKRs

Team specific OKRs

Marketing

Product

HR

Sales

Personal OKRs

The benefits of OKRs

Quickly set actionable goals

Easily set stretch goals

Increase employee engagement

Connect daily work to team and company objectives

Execution is everything

OKR – The Ultimate Guide to Objectives & Key Results

Source: (perdoo.com)

The Ultimate Guide to Objectives & Key Results contains everything you need to become a master in OKR.

Outline:

History

Benefits

Getting started

Finding the right OKR cadence

Creating your ultimate goal

Example of an ultimate goal

Setting company OKRs

Setting team and individual OKRs

Key characteristics of Objectives

Key characteristics of Key Results

Key characteristics of Initiatives

Learn how to write great OKRs

Initiatives

Examples

OKR software

Execute strategy and propel your growth with OKRs KPIs

FAQ

KPIs vs. OKRs: How They Compare and Why You Need both

Source: (wrike.com)

Outline: